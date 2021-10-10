Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: In context, SA rugby is looking good B L Premium

That isolation hammers your game has been a recurring theme of the SA rugby narrative ever since the Bulls got thumped in the Rainbow Cup final in May, but it is becoming apparent it is something you can recover from quickly.

By beating the All Blacks last week at the end of a home season where they also won a series against the British & Irish Lions after a 19-month hiatus from Test rugby, the world champion Springboks showed they are not that far off the pace. If indeed they are at all. By the admission of coach Jacques Nienaber, they may be a year behind in terms of post-World Cup rugby, but they are still at least on a par with the New Zealanders...