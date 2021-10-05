Pressure-cooker games will help Boks grow, says coach
Exposure to different risk appetites is good team preparation for a tough European Tour
05 October 2021 - 17:57
Playing in pressure-cooker games during the Rugby Championship against Sanzaar opponents has helped the Springboks prepare for a tough European tour in November, says coach Jacques Nienaber.
SA’s last-gasp win over the All Blacks has also given them vital momentum ahead of challenging Tests against Wales, Scotland and England in the Autumn Nations series...
