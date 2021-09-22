Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: ANC’s one-size-fits-all policies just don’t fit SA Forcing small companies to observe costly regulations is one of the reasons we have such high unemployment

I don’t know whether it was my column last week, but in the face of criticism the presidency issued a mild-mannered but detailed list of steps it has taken to rid SA of corruption and strengthen its institutions.

It would be unfair not to recognise that President Cyril Ramaphosa has tried, in his own way, to staunch the corruption that besets our society and his party and government in particular. The results are not insignificant...