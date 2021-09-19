AYABONGA CAWE: Why municipal boundaries matter
19 September 2021 - 17:52
It’s surprising how little we hear from the Municipal Demarcation Board. Its main role is the determination of municipal boundaries, and every five years, on the eve of elections, it is inundated with requests for the redrawing of municipal boundaries.
These boundaries matter not only in their determination of local and district municipalities, but in an economic sense — how they spatially frame the political-administrative interface that determines whether services are delivered and what resources are available for the capital spending that allows for the regeneration of life and productive activity...
