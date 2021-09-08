NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s demand to be more equal than others pays off
The Constitutional Court understood the threat of exceptionalism but it, like SA, has been let down
08 September 2021 - 16:49
If Jacob Zuma’s arrest and incarceration were intended to signal that all are equal before the law, it’s hard to tell right now whether we’re better or worse off on that score.
Equality before the law is the bedrock: a principle in our law without which no higher refinements and aspirations of our constitution might be achieved. It also represents, particularly taking into account where this country comes from, the very highest expression and achievement of our constitution...
