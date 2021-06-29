Opinion / Columnists YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Triumph of the conservatives in Iran or pyrrhic victory? Paltry voter turnout in the highly engineered elections is a matter of concern for the establishment BL PREMIUM

The June 18 Iranian presidential elections resulted in the alignment of the most critical elements of the nezam, or system, under the sway of a conservative agenda.

At the time of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, its chief architect, Imam Khomeini, laid the basis for the principle of the velayat-e-faqih or rule by a just leader. While it drew on Shi’a doctrines emphasising the role of the imam, it combined the notion of a republic, which according to Sami Zubaida of the University of London is possible only in the context of the modern nation-state...