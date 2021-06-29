YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Triumph of the conservatives in Iran or pyrrhic victory?
Paltry voter turnout in the highly engineered elections is a matter of concern for the establishment
29 June 2021 - 15:20
The June 18 Iranian presidential elections resulted in the alignment of the most critical elements of the nezam, or system, under the sway of a conservative agenda.
At the time of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, its chief architect, Imam Khomeini, laid the basis for the principle of the velayat-e-faqih or rule by a just leader. While it drew on Shi’a doctrines emphasising the role of the imam, it combined the notion of a republic, which according to Sami Zubaida of the University of London is possible only in the context of the modern nation-state...
