World / Americas

US says air strikes in Iraq and Syria ‘to limit the risk of escalation’

At least five drone attacks have been carried out against facilities used by US and coalition personnel in Iraq since April

28 June 2021 - 17:28 Phil Stewart
US secretary of state Antony Blinken leaves a news conference at Fiera Roma in Rome, Italy, June 28 2021. Picture: ANDREW HARNIK/REUTERS
US secretary of state Antony Blinken leaves a news conference at Fiera Roma in Rome, Italy, June 28 2021. Picture: ANDREW HARNIK/REUTERS

Washington  —  US air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria over the weekend were a necessary and appropriate action meant to limit the risk of escalation, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one in Iraq in response to drone attacks by the militia against US personnel and facilities in Iraq.

“We took necessary, appropriate, deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Blinken told reporters in Rome.

Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran in a statement named four members of the Kataib Sayyed al-Shuhada faction they said were killed in the attack on the Syria-Iraq border. They vowed to retaliate.

It was the second time President Joe Biden had ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia since taking office five months ago. He ordered limited strikes in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq.

Two US officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said militias carried out at least five drone attacks against facilities used by US and coalition personnel in Iraq since April.

In an apparent indication that Baghdad is determined to avoid getting sucked into a US-Iran escalation, Iraq’s military issued a rare condemnation of the US. strikes. The Iraqi and US militaries co-ordinate closely in a separate battle in Iraq, fighting remnants of the Sunni extremist group Islamic State.

Iraq’s government condemned the strikes against Iran-aligned fighters and said it would “study all legal options” to prevent such action being repeated.

Biden’s administration has been looking to potentially revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. His critics say Iran cannot be trusted and point to the drone attacks as further evidence that Iran and its proxies will never accept a US military presence in Iraq or Syria.

Iran called on the US to avoid “creating crisis” in the region.

“Certainly what the US is doing is disrupting security in the region, and one of the victims of this disruption will be the US,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

Biden declined to say on the strikes in their aftermath on Sunday. But on Monday, he  meet Israel’s outgoing president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House for a broad discussion that will include Iran and US efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal. Those efforts have raised serious concerns in Israel, Iran’s arch-foe.

In Rome on Sunday, new Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid told Blinken of Israel’s reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put together in Vienna while pledging to fix “the mistakes made” in US-Israeli relations in recent years.

Reuters 

Oil near 2018 highs as US and Iran wrangle over revival of nuclear deal

Demand recovery has caught everyone by surprise and Opec needs to respond, analyst says
Markets
11 hours ago

Iran’s hardline president-elect urges end to US sanctions

Ebrahim Raisi rules out meeting with President Joe Biden and demands Washington guarantee it will not pull out of the nuclear accord again
World
1 week ago

Outcome of Iran’s election could reshape Middle East tension

The next president will set the tone for the way Iran interacts with other countries
Opinion
1 week ago

Biden confronts Putin on Navalny and cyberattacks

US and Russian leaders hold talks in Geneva aimed at stabilising relations
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump launches score-settling political return ...
World / Americas
2.
Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming ...
World / Africa
3.
Victor Orban’s LGBTQ law is ‘idiotic’, Belgian ...
World / Europe
4.
France and Britain face off over fishing rights ...
World / Europe
5.
Take vaccines or close shop, Mnangagwa tells ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US blocks Iranian websites

World

Syrian ‘year of wheat’ campaign under threat from low rainfall

World / Middle East

People forced to flee homes has doubled in a decade, says UN

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.