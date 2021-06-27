GAVIN RICH: Red wave of Lions supporters will be missed in series against Boks
More people attended Murrayfield game than will watch them live in all their tour games combined
27 June 2021 - 16:37
Apart from the injury that ruled their skipper, Alun Wyn Jones, out of the series against the Springboks, the only other downside of the British and Irish Lions’ warm-up game against Japan was the reality that there were more people at Murrayfield than will watch them live in all their tour games combined.
The tour starts with the arrival of the Lions today and the excitement within rugby circles is palpable. Not only are we on the cusp of watching an event that happens only once every 12 years, on Friday night we will also see the World Cup champion Boks in action for the first time since their famous win in Yokohama in November 2019...
