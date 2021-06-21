Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Pragmatism rather than dogma welcome in SAA sale The priority is that SOEs need to be self-sustaining so they no longer drain the fiscal purse BL PREMIUM

While we ruminate about our recovery efforts amid the third wave of this deadly pandemic, I want to refocus our energies on the troubled state of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

It’s through their reform and restructuring that we begin to sustainably build confidence levels and claw ourselves out of this decades-long low-growth trap. Selling a majority stake in SAA is just one step, but it promises a much-needed pragmatic approach to the problems that SOEs continue to pose...