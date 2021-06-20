Opinion MARK BARNES: A golden opportunity to be proved in SAA’s ‘golden share’ model SOEs are a different species, and they'll need to be tackled differently to endure the public-private mixture BL PREMIUM

Strategic partners are the talk of the town. The "sale" of 51% of SAA by the government is a ground-breaking, precedent-setting development, which completely opens up the possibilities for public-private partnerships. That is a good thing. The government is selling control of a state-owned enterprise (SOE) - have you ever? (If indeed that's what it is - it would be a grave error for it to be found out not to be. Deal details are sketchy, and not final, it seems.)

If you sell control and yet maintain a minority stake, you'd better be doing that on purpose. You have to believe that you'll be better off in the hands of the new skipper to stay on the boat - in the full knowledge that it'll now sail a course not of your choosing - rather than cash in and deploy your capital elsewhere...