GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa and optimism-speak
What the people want now is truth — they want the truth because the ANC has taken hope away from them
09 June 2021 - 05:07
In his most recent newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote, “Optimism is the foundation of progress and hope is the companion of development.”
It was a trite observation from the President, amid much similar twaddle, all equally inane. A man of letters Cyril Ramaphosa is not. But the optimism routine in particular has worn paper thin, as has everyone’s patience. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now