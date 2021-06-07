National / Health G7 summit: Ramaphosa seeks support for waiver on Covid-19 vaccines Leaders will be lobbied to support the campaign at the annual G7 summit to be held in the UK this week BL PREMIUM

SA will lobby leaders at the annual G7 summit this week to support its proposal for a waiver of intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

SA and India have led a group of low- and middle-income countries in a campaign to suspend the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) on Covid-19 vaccines, to expand the number of companies that can manufacture the products beyond patent holders and their licensees. The hope is that this will boost production, and enable more shots to be distributed to poorer countries struggling to secure supplies...