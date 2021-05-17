Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Have fun, be constructive and get rich Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger advises an investment approach with a broader view of the market BL PREMIUM

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s partner at Berkshire Hathaway, believes most of us could achieve better investment results if we employed a “latticework of models” acquired from a range of disciplines.

He challenges investors to broaden their view of the market, “not as separate disciplines but as part of a larger body of knowledge, one that incorporates psychology, engineering, mathematics, physics, and the humanities”...