Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa may be missing a trick with his R500bn stimulus number that wasn’t BL PREMIUM

As the loan-guarantee scheme that was touted as the biggest part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid relief package is wound up, some bankers might be happy to see the back of it, wondering if it was worth the effort given the bashing they get for its shortcomings.

The irony is that it might not have been the failure that political posturing makes it out to be. ..