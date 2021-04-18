LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa may be missing a trick with his R500bn stimulus number that wasn’t
18 April 2021 - 17:59
As the loan-guarantee scheme that was touted as the biggest part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid relief package is wound up, some bankers might be happy to see the back of it, wondering if it was worth the effort given the bashing they get for its shortcomings.
The irony is that it might not have been the failure that political posturing makes it out to be. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now