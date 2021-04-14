MARK BARNES: Post-Covid renewal will be far easier if we attract investors
SA needs to become a destination of choice for investors, and we have to clear the way to make that a possibility
14 April 2021 - 14:55
Even a veld fire has a purpose. Beyond the devastation there is always renewal and survival of the fittest — such is the nature of things.
The whole world has been forced to look inward because of the Covid-19 pandemic, from global competitiveness all the way down to the personal health and mortality of ourselves as individuals. As ever, good and bad will come of this. For sure though lessons will be learned (by the willing) once it’s over (if ever). Never waste a good crisis, as the adage goes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now