ROB DAVIES: Navigating a new deal for SA’s economic recovery

While the top 100 global companies saw a sharp rise in “surplus profits” (defined as profits beyond those derivable from “typical” business activities) — from about 16% of total profits in 1995—2000 to 40% in 2009—2015 — the ratio of income from employment to GDP declined from the 61.5% recorded in 1980 to 54.5% in 2018 in the developed world. In the developing world this dropped from 52.5% in 1990 to just more than 50% in 2018. With many in the middle classes in both developed and developing countries also facing increasing economic insecurity, UNCTAD concluded that “too many people in too many places [had found themselves] integrated into a world economy that delivers inequitable and unjust outcomes”.

In the Covid recovery, we are at least spared the partisan bank bailouts. However, according to War on Want’s Asad Rehman, “Rich countries ripped up the rule book and undertook huge public spending on job retention schemes and public health, while the poorest countries were offered, at best, a restructuring of debt and IMF loans that include clauses about austerity as soon as the pandemic ends.”

Coming on top of “vaccine apartheid”, which saw the richest countries with 14% of the world’s population hoarding 53% of the vaccines, a continuation of these trends far from heralding any “recovering better” points to a very real prospect of “recovery apartheid” that can only widen global inequality.

The uneven and inequitable recovery from the Great Recession led many progressive forces around the world to propose alternatives, including a call for a Global Green New Deal based on principles of ending austerity; using monetary policy to finance public investments, including programmes to mitigate and adapt to climate change; taming financialisation and speculation; making full employment a central overarching policy goal; and constructing trade rules to allow developing countries policy space to bring about structural transformation in their economies. In my book, I argue that we need to infuse more of this kind of thinking into our own domestic and continental recovery and development efforts.