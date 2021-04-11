Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: Rocketing JSE Alsi leaves offshore advisers with egg on their face Index has gained almost 80% since the plunge in March 2020, when lockdowns began worldwide BL PREMIUM

If you rushed your investments offshore at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the wounds will take some healing. Since the plunge in March 2020, when lockdowns began worldwide, the JSE all share index (Alsi) has gained almost 80%.

Of course, no-one could have predicted the bottom, but had you just done nothing and remained invested through the period, you’d be up about 18% over the past 13 months, with 13% of that delivered this year...