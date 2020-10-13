Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Demise of SA widows and orphans stocks drives investors offshore Besides BAT and Remgro, not many shares offer a decent dividend and a steady rise in market value BL PREMIUM

Widows and orphans stocks have largely disappeared from the SA investment landscape, decimated by mergers, acquisitions, exceptionally poor management decisions and long-term economic blight.

A classical quality of this stock category is the regular and reliable provision of a decent dividend, combined with a slow and steady rise in market value over the long term. They tend to be fairly boring stocks that are often overlooked by media hype.