CHRIS GILMOUR: Demise of SA widows and orphans stocks drives investors offshore
Besides BAT and Remgro, not many shares offer a decent dividend and a steady rise in market value
13 October 2020 - 16:00
Widows and orphans stocks have largely disappeared from the SA investment landscape, decimated by mergers, acquisitions, exceptionally poor management decisions and long-term economic blight.
A classical quality of this stock category is the regular and reliable provision of a decent dividend, combined with a slow and steady rise in market value over the long term. They tend to be fairly boring stocks that are often overlooked by media hype.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now