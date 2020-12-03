Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Investing everything offshore could hold nasty surprises BL PREMIUM

Since the withdrawal by the Treasury, SA Reserve Bank and Financial Sector Conduct Authority of the exchange control circular issued by the Bank on the capital flows management framework, misinformation continues to be peddled to unsuspecting individual savers and investors.

There is an interest group that says regulation 28 compliant funds should be allowed to increase their offshore exposure outside Africa from the current 30% all the way to 100% because offshore asset classes have outperformed domestic asset classes. There are various factors that cause this line of thinking to be misaligned with what is in the best interests of most South Africans...