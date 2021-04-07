Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Everything but Ramaphosa’s hold on power is falling apart From Eskom and SAA to Postbank, the disasters don’t seem to cause a bump in the president’s ride BL PREMIUM

There’s an eerie stillness. As expected, there’s no uprising from supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, as confidently promised by the City Press this past Sunday. There are no vaccines yet, but health minister Zweli Mkhize is already revising his plans to roll them out. The IMF says the world economy may grow at 6% this year, a breathtaking pace. It also says we will do half of that. We’d be lucky.

I was talking to a friend the other day with whom I often discuss our politics and what we can do to fix our country. He is always full of clever ideas and calculations. But suddenly we had run out of fixes. It isn’t that there aren’t better ways to run SA — heaven knows there are a multitude. It’s just that, for the moment, there seems so little point trying...