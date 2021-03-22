AstraZeneca vaccines sale concluded, says health ministry
The sale became necessary once SA decided to pivot to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine study
22 March 2021 - 17:49
SA has sold the AstraZeneca vaccines it had initially planned to roll out to South Africans, the ministry of health said on Sunday, emphasising that the money for the transaction had been received.
The ministry said in a statement health minister Zweli Mkhize was pleased to announce that the sale of the AstraZeneca vaccines SA had acquired had been concluded...
