Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Covid-19 will worsen joblessness, especially among the youth The call to establish a social employment fund to underwrite community-focused work must be encouraged

The quarterly report of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) showed the difficulty of undertaking public works or mass social employment, as expected by the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Programme (ERRP), in the context of lockdowns and restrictions in mobility.

Labour demand patterns will not respond to underemployment, particularly of those with limited or no skills, and many of those not in employment, education or training, even in a context of growing labour market demand and economic growth...