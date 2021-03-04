Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Lies, damned lies and statistics about taxpayers Debates about the tax burden and who funds SA’s expenditure programmes have been deeply problematic BL PREMIUM

A week after finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled the 2021 Budget Review a strand of debate emerged that was neither about fiscal sustainability nor reigniting SA’s economic growth. I picked this up from 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa, quoting research from consulting group Econometrix.

The research emphasised two aspects of the tax system: that only 6% of South Africans pay as much as 92% of all personal income tax and 85% of all VAT, and that 7-million people out of a population of 60-million fund SA’s expenditure programmes...