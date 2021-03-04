Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: IMF’s plan for special drawing rights is crucial to help poor countries

According to Oxfam, an SDR allocation of $500bn would enable low-income countries access to $19bn collectively

04 March 2021 - 05:10
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

When President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a package to cushion the Covid-19 blow to the economy in 2020, it looked impressive until one looked under the hood.  

If it were truly worth R500bn, it would have been equivalent to 10% of GDP, more or less in line with what rich countries in the West have spent to provide relief for their economies and pay workers to stay at home.  

But we know the centrepiece of the package — the R200bn loan guarantee scheme — has barely gotten off the ground with just under 9% of the original doled out to struggling businesses. That puts SA in the box of poorer countries, many of which are on our continent and have had little space to provide meaningful stimulus.

Even though the Sub-Saharan African economy seems to have come through relatively safely from the first wave of Covid-19, registering a 2.6% GDP drop compared with 3.5% for the global economy in 2020, more than 32-million people have been cast into extreme poverty.

Unlike rich countries, which can borrow money at historically low rates, and even have their central banks print it, poorer countries have little fiscal room to ensure their middle-class population is not tossed into poverty, let alone embark on an infrastructure spending spree to revive their economies. Just on Wednesday, the UK's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announced that country's furlough scheme — which pays 80% of employees’ wages for the hours they are unable to work — will be extended until the end of September.

No such luck for workers in Africa, where about 40% of countries were in, or at risk of, debt distress even before the pandemic. At the end of 2019, public debt as a proportion of GDP was 62%. It is now at 70% — a dangerously high level that could see more countries join Zambia in skipping loan repayments — while SA is on track to breach 100% in the next five years, though finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed a determination to prevent this.

The US, China and other Group of 20 (G20) countries have offered the world’s poorest countries payment breaks on their borrowings until at least mid-2021, but this has proved to be inadequate, and will prove even more so with vaccines, including those from the World Health Organisation’s Covax programme, slow in coming.

For many countries, the need for financing has never been greater. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) report in October 2020 estimated that African economies alone face a financing gap estimated at between $130bn (about R2-trillion) and $410bn over the 2020-2023 period. Thankfully, there is more that can be done for developing countries to fund their efforts to fight the pandemic and put their economies back on a robust growth path.

Earlier this week, the G20 grouping of major economies agreed to raise IMF reserves with a new allocation of the fund's own special drawing rights (SDRs) — which are supplemental foreign-exchange reserve assets issued by the IMF, just like a central bank would print money.

As it is much like printing money, the issuance of new SDRs worth $500bn means debt-laden countries will not be saddled with more borrowings. According to Oxfam, a global aid agency, an SDR allocation of that size — which is assigned based roughly on a country’s weight in the world economy — would enable low-income countries access to $19bn collectively.

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva is now able to go ahead and devise a plan, largely thanks to the change of heart by the US after Donald Trump's defeat in the November 2020 elections, with treasury secretary Janet Yellen taking a different tune from her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin. But not all of the previous administration’s criticism was without merit, such as the concern that most benefits would accrue to already wealthy countries.

Georgieva said this week the fund would also look at ways in which wealthy members could allocate their share to the needy.

Aside from helping poorer countries, the agreement can also serve as a sign that the multilateral system is back.

EDITORIAL: State has been fiddling at the fringes of the energy sector

Increasing the licensing threshold for self-generation will unlock capacity and create jobs
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA mineral rights processes are a shameful and harmful mess

Nearly two-thirds of transfer applications are sitting on minister Gwede Mantashe’s desk
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Will pragmatism prevail in public-sector wage talks?

Spending more on existing public servants will realise no benefit in terms of service delivery
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Corporate tax cut could have unintended consequences

Government makes right move to lure investors but limitation on assessed losses could cripple some companies
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Budget will work only if Mboweni sticks to his guns

And he needs solid support from President Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Political hand casts a shadow over PIC Act

The reform job is 90% done but there is a glaring flaw: now it is law that a deputy minister is chair of the board
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PAUL HOFFMAN: John Hlophe guilty of poor ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Will pragmatism prevail in ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Small big-men Zuma and Malema ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Poor chicken industry, from a sweet ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Liquor industry has a lot to answer for
Opinion

Related Articles

IMF chief says G20 has agreed to raise Special Drawing Rights allocation

World / Europe

Janet Yellen backs new allocation of IMF special drawing rights for low-income ...

World / Americas

Treasury set to reduce debt issuance

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.