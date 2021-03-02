Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: The government continues to blow hot and cold on energy transition Lack of action is testament to the oppositional relationship the department has to renewable energy BL PREMIUM

The National Planning Commission’s (NPC’s) virtual passing of the “just transition” baton to the Presidential Co-ordinating Commission on Climate Change last week was a bittersweet affair for me. On the one hand, seeing so many stalwarts of the just energy transition represented on the commission gives me hope. On the other, I have a growing concern that this whole discussion is a red herring.

According to the last official publication from the NPC on the matter, the concept of a just transition had been defined as a “social compact” that will deliver “a low-carbon, climate resilient economy and society, that also includes defending and protecting the rights of the most vulnerable, including women, children, people with disabilities, those that are poor and the working class more broadly”...