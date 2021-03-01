Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Unemployment takes a far greater toll on black women That black women with jobs are paid the least for similar labour makes the picture even grimmer BL PREMIUM

Of all the structural fault-lines in the SA economy, the decades-long rise in joblessness has been our most difficult to overcome. The pandemic has worsened the jobs crisis, as was showed this week.

Unemployment came in worse than expected at 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is now entrenched as the highest of all countries tracked by Bloomberg...