MNINAWA NTLOKO: Caf gives Moroccans free rein to make Chiefs chase their tails
Organisation fails to intervene as South Africans are given the runaround over Champions League match

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has a well-earned reputation as a dinosaur that thrives on dysfunction and chaos. The organisation’s notoriety was whipped into shape by former Caf president Issa Hayatou in the almost three decades he was at the helm of the ancient Tyrannosaurus rex, and the people who served under him seemed to take great pride in ensuring that the organised chaos persisted during the period.

Deals that only made sense to the Cameroonian and his close associates were inked, and these were the rules that governed the place for decades. Numerous pleas for better administration of the sport on this continent went unheeded and yet the man managed to cling on to power for 29 years...