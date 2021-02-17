Sport / Soccer

Chiefs-Wydad match in limbo

Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF clash with the Morocco side cannot be accommodated by the Egyptian Football Association

17 February 2021 - 16:47 Nkareng Matshe
Philani Zulu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Philani Zulu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU

The CAF Champions League clash between Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs remains in limbo after the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) on Wednesday rejected the latest proposed date of February 28 to stage the match in Cairo.

CAF had rewritten to Chiefs this week imploring them to travel to Cairo to play the match on Friday after it was postponed from last Saturday because Amakhosi were denied visas to enter Morocco. 

Chiefs wrote back to the continental body telling them they would not be able to arrange visas to Egypt in a short period‚ coupled with the fact that they have Premiership games this week‚ and suggested the match be played next Sunday instead.

The date seemed acceptable to both Chiefs‚ who will not be in action as they have been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup‚ and Wydad‚ but the Egypt FA has said it will not be able to host the clubs‚ plunging the fixture into further chaos.

“We would like to draw your kind attention that the Egyptian FA had already confirmed with great pleasure to host the game in question on February 19‚ in the frame of the usual collaboration between CAF-EFA‚” reads a letter from the association to CAF.

“We regret to inform you that the change of date conflicts with the fixtures of the Egyptian league where many matches are going to be played on that day.”

