Sport / Soccer

Caf to help Chiefs recover some costs of aborted trip to Morocco

Wydad Casablanca match cancelled after Moroccans fail to issue visas to Kaizer Chiefs over Covid concerns

14 February 2021 - 20:07 Mninawa Ntloko
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Kaizer Chiefs will be able to recoup some of the costs they incurred ahead of their called-off Champions League match against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.

Chiefs were to face Wydad on Saturday and laid out about R1m as they prepared for the trip to Morocco. But the game was called off after the Moroccans rejected Chiefs’ applications for visas a day after the date of departure‚ citing fears over Covid-19 as the reason for the decision.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) said on Sunday their organising committee for interclub competitions has recommended the game be played in a neutral country and the venue‚ date and kickoff time will be confirmed on Monday.

The Moroccans gave Chiefs the runaround for days. Caf have opened the door to the possibility of the Naturena club recouping some of the expenditure.

Safa wrote to Caf a few days ago and wanted to know why communication was so poor in the lead-up to the game.

“As stated in a communication received from the Moroccan federation on February 10‚ the state authorities did not permit the match to be played in the Moroccan territory due to the extra medical health measures taken against travellers from SA,” Caf said.

Chiefs’ next outing is against AmaZulu in a domestic league match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Unbeaten Swallows make PSL history

None could capture the Birds this term
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs’ trip to Morocco called off, match in limbo

The game’s cancellation will come with huge costs for Amakhosi
Sport
3 days ago

Injuries take a toll in Covid-hit La Liga title race

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all missing key players for weekend fixtures
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Sharks’ deal with US majority shareholder MVM ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
F1 to freeze engine development from 2022
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Luna Rossa in control of America’s Cup Challenger ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sheikh Hamdan’s wind down of Australia operations ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

McTominay goal puts Man Utd into FA Cup quarterfinals

Sport / Soccer

Congested schedule giving Supersport United’s Kaitano Tembo headaches

Sport / Soccer

Jurgen Klopp to miss his mother’s funeral

Sport / Soccer

Pirates down City in five minutes to stay in title race

Sport / Soccer

A bitter pill losing to Bayern Munich says Pitso Mosimane

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.