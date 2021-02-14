Caf to help Chiefs recover some costs of aborted trip to Morocco

Kaizer Chiefs will be able to recoup some of the costs they incurred ahead of their called-off Champions League match against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.

Chiefs were to face Wydad on Saturday and laid out about R1m as they prepared for the trip to Morocco. But the game was called off after the Moroccans rejected Chiefs’ applications for visas a day after the date of departure‚ citing fears over Covid-19 as the reason for the decision.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) said on Sunday their organising committee for interclub competitions has recommended the game be played in a neutral country and the venue‚ date and kickoff time will be confirmed on Monday.

The Moroccans gave Chiefs the runaround for days. Caf have opened the door to the possibility of the Naturena club recouping some of the expenditure.

Safa wrote to Caf a few days ago and wanted to know why communication was so poor in the lead-up to the game.

“As stated in a communication received from the Moroccan federation on February 10‚ the state authorities did not permit the match to be played in the Moroccan territory due to the extra medical health measures taken against travellers from SA,” Caf said.

Chiefs’ next outing is against AmaZulu in a domestic league match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.