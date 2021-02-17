Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Chaos looms unless junta yields to Myanmar’s people SA among countries expressing concern rather than condemning the coup BL PREMIUM

A military coup was staged in Myanmar, also known as Burma, on February 1. The situation remains volatile and it appears no-one, not even the generals who staged the coup, can be certain of what will happen next.

The military-backed Union Solidarity & Development Party had lost the November 2020 election in a landslide to Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy (NLD), which was set to push through constitutional reforms that would further undermine the power of the military junta, known as the Tatmadaw. Faced with certain loss of power, and possible prosecution, the military arrested Suu Kyi and other political leaders in the early hours of the morning before the new parliament was due to be sworn in...