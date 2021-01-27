Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Hot Woolies food division could up the pressure to spin it off The longer it makes up for earnings destroyed in other units, the more investors will want it set free BL PREMIUM

After years of lagging behind rivals in the stock market, primarily due to a disastrous foray in Australia, the sentiment pendulum appears to be swinging back for Woolworths.

Shares in Woolworths have rallied nearly 80% since March last year when investors offloaded equities as it became clear that the Covid-19 pandemic would wreak havoc on the global economy. ..