CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales hit harder in SA than rest of world, and outlook is bleak One area that may continue to benefit from further lockdowns coupled with a delay in mass vaccination is the so-called 'homebody economy'

SA retail sales fell 4% year on year in November 2020, following a revised 2.3% fall in October and a 2.4% reduction in September.

It is clear when looking at a graphical representation of the trend of retail sales over the past year that sustained growth has not materialised since the bounce-back from the lows of April and May and a downwards trajectory has set in. ..