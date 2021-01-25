Woolworths shares soar as food division spices up stellar performance
25 January 2021 - 20:37
Woolworths’s share price had its biggest one-day gain in just over five years as it reported a stellar performance by its food division, with strong enough demand to allow it to boost prices, indicating a resilient food business in the wake of the Covid-19-induced economic slump.
In its half-year trading update, the upmarket retailer even reported market share gains and positive numbers in some of its Australian clothing stores, a part of the business that has been a strain on performance and contributed to the departure of its former CEO. The price closed at R44.72, 10.91% higher than its Friday closing, and the biggest gain since closing more than 13% higher on December 14 2015. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now