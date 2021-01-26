Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: A new menace is stalking the land, yet no-one is talking about it More than twice as many people who test positive have been losing their lives this month than in July last year BL PREMIUM

Democracy works best when the people who shape the debate ask the right questions. Something new is afoot with the way Covid-19 is harming this country. But, since no-one who influences what South Africans talk about seems to have noticed, no-one is putting the scientists and the government on the spot to say why this is happening. This makes it much harder to fight the disease.

This country’s official case and death figures show Covid-19 is taking twice as many lives now as in mid-2020, the last time cases and deaths peaked. Between July 8 and 29 last year on average 11,736 cases and 185 deaths were reported each day. For a similar three-week period this month, from the 1st to the 21st, there were on average 14,615 cases and 505 deaths each day. This means more than twice as many people who test positive are losing their lives this month than in the July period. ..