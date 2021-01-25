Cyril Ramaphosa takes strain as depth of Covid-19 crisis sinks in
President promises economic summit to assess the damage caused by the pandemic
25 January 2021 - 05:10
A sombre President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday acknowledged the depth of the crisis facing the country, promising to hold an economic summit to assess the damage caused by the pandemic as well as to speed up structural reforms, many of which have long been in the pipeline.
In his closing remarks to the ANC national executive lekgotla — a biannual meeting to discuss the governing party’s priorities — Ramaphosa said this was the most important lekgotla the ANC has held in recent times. However, the solutions he proposed have been put forward before and have yet to be implemented...
