Q&A: Just how safe will SA’s vaccines be?

Vaccinations are expected to be rolled out in SA from April. But there are plenty of questions about how this will work.

Two of SA’s renowned experts on vaccines — Glenda Gray, who is chair of the Medical Research Council, and Wits professor Shabir Madhi, who ran Oxford’s AstraZeneca trial in SA — answered a number of questions on the subject at two recent webinars, hosted by Daily Maverick last week.

Predictably, many questions revolved about the safety of these vaccines, given how fast trials were conducted. Reports of 23 frail people older than 80 dying in Norway after being vaccinated, as well as a small number of people suffering severe anaphylactic shock post elsewhere, have heightened these concerns.

​Do we know enough about the safety of vaccines?

Gray explained that a headache and pain in the arm after the shot are the most common side effects from vaccines.

“These normally start in the first few days after vaccination, and very rarely after weeks of vaccination,” she said.

The short-term safety data, which we have in this case, normally reflects long-term safety as well, Gray said. But in this case, we don’t have long-term safety data et, as this is still being collected.

However, vaccinations will have to happen in a controlled health care environment, with equipment available in the (exceedingly unlikely) event of a patient developing a severe allergic reaction.

Why get vaccinated when many people have had the virus already? Wouldn’t their natural immunity protect them?

Madhi said that the studies of people who developed Covid-19 show that their immunity to the illness (or at least, to the same variant) lasts nine months.

“But the reason why we only say nine months, up to now is because most of the studies have only evaluated up to nine months.”

Typically, people who develop an immunity to other coronaviruses which cause colds find that their immunity lasts two to three years. This has led some to think that scientists who have been very ill with Covid-19 may have immunity to the same strain for up to three years, said Madhi.

What about herd immunity? If so many people have had Covid-19, do we need vaccines?

SA does not yet have population-specific “serology” data of how widespread infection has been. The estimate from Discovery Health is that 40% of South Africans have had Covid-19. But without hard data, it is difficult to decide who needs the vaccine.

Additionally, vaccines may also provide another layer of protection to people who have Covid-19.

Says Madhi: “Vaccines really are designed to result in a much more predictable immune response. In natural infections, there is huge variability between individuals, depending on the severity of the illness”.

Individuals that get very ill from Covid-19 typically have a much more robust antibody response than those who have had a mild infection or had no symptoms at all.

But vaccines would provide everyone with a more equal degree of protection, and could provide a longer period of immunity than you would typically have after a mild infection.

​How long will vaccine protection last?

Madhi says that right now, “It's difficult to estimate exactly what the duration of vaccine-immune protection is going to be”.

The estimate, he says, is that there will be a period of two to three-years of immunity.

“But the big unknown that can surprise us, unfortunately, is how these vaccines are going to work specifically against new variants of Covid-19.”

Why are there so many variants?

The SA variant of Covid-19 is considered far more infectious than the earlier version, and is believed to have been largely responsible for the rise in infections during the second wave.

Madhi explained that this second variant may have arisen since so many people in SA had been infected during the first wave that the virus had to mutate to survive.

“One of the main reasons why this has probably emerged in SA [is that] the first time about we had a high [rate] of infection. A large percentage of the population became infected. And the virus, to be able to survive, needs to somehow evade the immune response that was induced against it,” he says.

How does vaccination help stop new variants emerging?

Madhi said that to prevent further variants developing, you need to ensure that a large number of people become immune to the disease in a short period of time. This halts the virus from trying to evade the immune system by mutating.

Vaccinations are the fastest and safest route to wide-scale immunity.

​Does vaccination actually stop the virus being transferred?

This is unclear, since the trials didn’t actually test this.

The trials weren’t designed to examine whether the vaccines stop the spread of Covid-19, but rather aimed at preventing a severe response in those infected.

As Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said, we are “not certain” if it would stop the spread of disease.

Still, scientists think that by preventing a severe response in people, it will prevent the virus transmitting as easily — but only if enough people are vaccinated.

On this score, the rollout of vaccines in Israel is being monitored to see if the incidents of Covid-19 illness falls, as large percentages of the population are vaccinated.

How can we use the Pfizer vaccine data in SA when that vaccine need to be transported at minus 70 degrees?

Gray, thinks Pfizer’s vaccine will be improved over time.

“The beauty about vaccine research is [that] once you learn that a vaccine works, you strive for innovation, and your next aim is to make your vaccine as stable, at better temperatures,” she says.

She said the Moderna vaccine is similar to the Pfizer vaccine, even if it doesn’t require extreme refrigeration. And the second and third generation Pfizer vaccines may not require such extreme cooling, as Pfizer will look to improve the vaccine to reach a wider market.

The AstraZeneca vaccine arriving in SA this week does not require such cold temperatures. And the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson only requires a temperature of between 2-degrees to 8-degrees Celsius — though those trial results have not yet been released.

Will vaccination lead to Zero-Covid?

No. There has only ever been one virus that has entirely disappeared in history: smallpox.

But while Covid-19 will not disappear any time soon, it is hoped that in future, people will only get mildly ill from it.

Madhi said the ‘immunity threshold’ — when enough people have had the virus or been vaccinated — will not stop the disease, though it will probably stop mass outbreaks.

“There shouldn't be any delusions that Covid-19 is going to [go] away once we get to herd immunity of certain populations ... It will probably be with us for decades to come. But what we try to avoid when we talk about herd immunity is the effects of resurgences that we are currently experiencing.”

​​Why were vaccines developed so fast?

Trials usually take place in three phases, both for safety and to assess the signals of its effectiveness. Phases two and three are larger, often a few years apart.

Drug companies won't invest in the third phase of trials — which takes place in multiple locations with thousands of different people and costs millions of dollars — unless they have a proof of concept and the safety from smaller trials is clear.

In this case, the vaccine trials took place simultaneously at different companies, which were far more open to taking on greater risk of these trials failing, given the imperative to halt Covid-19.