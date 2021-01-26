Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: US is placing ambition ahead of achievement Amid all our contemporary crises, the West is being urged to circle wagons BL PREMIUM

The white noise of the US presidential inauguration barely had the time to put everyone to sleep when one television network (yep, that one) flickered back to type and placed 400,000 Covid-19 deaths in that country at the door of newly elected President Joe Biden.

Over the years I have cared less about domestic US politics than I have over its role as the foundational leader of the postwar liberal international order, the global lender of last resort, and its self-anointment as the world’s decider-in-chief, for better or worse, over who should govern which country and who needs to be deposed. Anyone who hasn’t paid attention to these things may want to start with Iran in the 1950s, or Iraq and Libya in the early 2000s...