Life BIG READ: Biden looks set to rewrite Trump’s ‘African sh*thole’ narrative BL PREMIUM

In 1986, as the apartheid regime resisted international pressure, an ambitious Democratic senator from Delaware launched into a passionate rebuke of US government policy towards the pariah state.

Challenging secretary of state George Shultz on the ambiguity of Reagan administration policy, the energetic senator offered vocal support to the embattled black population of SA in a committee hearing. ..