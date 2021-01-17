Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: With SA having relegated itself from the premier league, will the Reserve Bank come to the rescue? Or will we realise again that we should have fixed the roof ahead of the rain? BL PREMIUM

It hardly sent out shock waves when President Cyril Ramaphosa finally spelt it out. “We do not have the money, that is the simple truth,” he told Radio 702 on Friday, a fact he had failed to engage with in his last two addresses to the nation.

As Covid-19 wreaks havoc across the globe and breaks unwanted records with regard to infections, hospital admissions and deaths, populations have become resigned to living with restrictions. But when those rules prevent them from working or doing business it’s reasonable to expect compensation...