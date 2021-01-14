Economy

Reserve Bank expected to keep repo at record low

Economists say governor Lesetja Kganyago will hold rates steady in January after cutting them a cumulative 300 basis points in 2020

14 January 2021 - 10:20 Reuters
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago at the Reserve Bank head offices in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago at the Reserve Bank head offices in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The Reserve Bank is expected to keep its repo rate at a record low 3.50% at its January 21 meeting, and for the rest of 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic rages and with inflation expected to remain benign, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago will hold rates steady in January, 17 of 20 economists said, after cutting them a cumulative 300 basis points (bps) in 2020 as the pandemic swept the world.

The remaining three analysts forecast a 25 bps cut.

Inflation, which turned much weaker in 2020 compared to previous years, is expected to average 3.8% in 2021, lower than the midpoint of the Bank’s comfort range of 3-6%.

“The SARB [SA Reserve Bank] will remain accommodative for longer. As disinflation risks should prevail in 2021, accommodative monetary policy will be the only available option to offset tighter fiscal policy,” wrote Alexey Pogorelov in a Credit Suisse note to clients.

SA’s already overblown budget has been hamstrung by the coronavirus, setting the stage for difficult public sector wage and tax deliberations in the upcoming February budget, economists believe.

“Therefore, we do not expect the monetary policy committee [MPC] to hike the policy rate in the coming years. Moreover, we say the MPC has room to cut the policy rate at least once, by 25 bps, to 3.25%, in 2021,” Pogorelov added.

SA’s economy is expected to grow 3.5% in 2021, the poll conducted this week showed, after a 7.4% contraction in 2020 predicted in a December poll.

The economy will grow 2% in 2022.

Daily reported cases of the coronavirus in SA flared to 20,000 in the past week, surpassing levels seen during the first wave of the pandemic. Hospitals in hotspots are full and face a shortage of beds, dwindling supplies of oxygen and a lack of intensive-care units.

Some economists predicted even deeper cuts to the repo rate in coming months on expectations the Bank would be more sympathetic if the economy struggled to rebound from the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs analysts said the combination of significant spare capacity and rand strength would continue to weigh on inflation through 2021, leading to a persistent undershoot of the midpoint inflation target range and an additional 75 bps of easing.

Economists at the investment bank were one of the first few to expect disinflationary trends in SA and they expect rates to be cut to 2.75% in 2021 and stay there through 2023 due to continued weak inflation.

However, survey medians expect rates to be hiked to 4% in 2022 and to 4.5% in 2023.

Reuters

Dolly Mokgatle oozed energy, charisma and inspiration

Mokgatle was one of SAs most accomplished business leaders, and shared her executive experience generously on a diversity of public and private ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Foreign investors dump R6bn in SA bonds as global Covid-19 infections soar

Most of the SA bonds bought in the final quarter of 2020 have been sold
Markets
1 day ago

Poor manufacturing data points to difficult recovery for SA

The 3.5% year-on-year decline in output for November came before a renewed wave of Covid-19 infections and deeper lockdown measures
Economy
1 day ago

Tariff reduction schedules will be finalised by July, AfCFTA tells members

However, experts say full implementation of the deal is likely to take years
Economy
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Is this the next commodity super-cycle?
Economy
2.
Poor manufacturing data points to difficult ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Private equity’s patient capital to the ...
Economy
4.
Tariff reduction schedules will be finalised by ...
Economy
5.
The price SA will pay for being downgraded to junk
Economy

Related Articles

The Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago: How love for medicine got outnumbered

National

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Fingers crossed but it’s not looking good

Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: Countries miss out when they try to budget like households

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: How many roads must SA walk down?

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.