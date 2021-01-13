Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Shots in the dark: SA’s vaccine ‘plan’ a messy fantasy Without private sector assistance, it has as much hope of being realised as stopping people drinking BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was astonished. Addressing one of those coronavirus “family meetings” where only he gets to speak — his first of the year — on Monday, he wanted us all to appreciate how well the ban on alcohol sales was working and showed us a photograph of the emergency ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on New Year’s Eve. It was completely empty!

Deviating from his prepared remarks, he said the photograph demonstrated how well the alcohol ban was working and why he was justified in prolonging it, whatever the economic cost. Look at how many lives were being saved!..