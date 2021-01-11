Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Treasury out to lunch over vaccine The total cost of vaccinating the entire population is estimated at R20bn BL PREMIUM

That the National Treasury has lost its status and influence as the main decisionmaker in the government is understood, but now it also seems to have lost its moral compass and good sense. That it did not consider it possible to stump up R283m to pay the deposit for the Covax vaccine initiative in December is gobsmacking.

While we are a country that has made poor spending and financial management decisions, we are also a country with an almost R2-trillion budget. What are our taxes collected for if not the public good, with R20bn for a Covid vaccine top of the list?..