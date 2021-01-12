World / Asia

‘World’s biggest vaccination drive’ to begin in India on Saturday

Airlines are due to deliver 5.65-million vaccine doses on Tuesday to various cities

12 January 2021 - 14:09 Aditi Shah and Sachin Ravikumar
Officials arrange boxes containing vials of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, after a consignment of the vaccines arrived from the western city of Pune for its distribution, inside a cold storage room at a vaccination storage centre in Ahmedabad, India, January 12 2021. REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Officials arrange boxes containing vials of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, after a consignment of the vaccines arrived from the western city of Pune for its distribution, inside a cold storage room at a vaccination storage centre in Ahmedabad, India, January 12 2021. REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

New Delhi/Bengaluru — Indian airlines started delivering batches of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide on Tuesday, preparing for the launch of a campaign to offer shots to 1.3-billion people, in what officials call the world's biggest vaccination drive.

Vaccinations are set to begin on Saturday in an effort that authorities hope will see 300-million high-risk people inoculated over the next six to eight months.

First to get the vaccine will be 30-million health and other front-line workers, followed by about 270-million older than 50 years or deemed high-risk.

Airlines were due to deliver 5.65-million vaccine doses on Tuesday to various cities, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

Officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's western home state of Gujarat said vaccine distribution was their top priority.

“These vaccines will be taken to the cold storage from the airport and swiftly delivered to vaccination booths,” said Nitin Patel, the state's deputy chief minister.

Modi's government signed purchase pacts on Monday with vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII), based in the western city of Pune, for its Covishield shot, more than a week after approving the vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

“We've given a special price of 200 rupees ($2.73) for the first 100-million doses only to the government of India on their request,” Adar Poonawalla, the firm's CEO, told Reuters television's India partner ANI.

The price represented a gesture of support for the common man, those who are poor and vulnerable, and healthcare workers, he said, adding, “After that we'll be selling it at 1,000 Indian rupees in private markets.”

While AstraZeneca has said it would not profit from the vaccine during the pandemic, neighbouring Bangladesh is expected to pay about $4 a dose, and pricing in Britain is as yet unknown.

Health authorities in eastern and western states said they would make use of experience gained from running regular child immunisation programmes for polio to ensure full coverage in what they called the world's biggest vaccination drive.

But creaking transport networks and a crumbling healthcare system add an enormous layer of complexity, they said.

India's tally of close to 10.5-million infections is the world's second highest after the US, although the rate of increase has been slowing.

On Tuesday, India added 12,584 cases, for its lowest daily increase in several months, while the death toll exceeds 151,000.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Vaccine fiasco highlights SA’s leadership failure

An advisory committee made no mention of vaccine procurement, after which nobody else did
Opinion
1 day ago

SA secures early Covid-19 vaccine for health workers

One-million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine are due to arrive in January
National
5 days ago

India’s GDP set for biggest contraction since 1952

Statistics ministry says GDP will shrink 7.7% in the financial year ending March 2021
World
5 days ago

SA still in talks with India over export of Oxford vaccine

The Serum Institute of India is in talks with SA health department officials about supplying vaccines to government programmes
National
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Leave now or face impeachment, Democrats tell ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump declares Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism ...
World / Americas
3.
WATCH: What a Trump impeachment would mean for ...
World / Americas
4.
Angela Merkel says Twitter’s Trump ban is ...
World / Europe
5.
Be prepared to lose everything, warns UK crypto ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.