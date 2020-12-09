Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Greater business growth the only way to sustain GDP recovery BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office put out a statement shortly after Stats SA data showed the economy rebounded at a much stronger pace than expected, saying the 13.5% quarterly bounce is a sign that a recovery is possible.

It’s easy to see the reasons behind his optimism. First, upbeat Covid-19 vaccine news has helped alleviate worries about rising infection rates and related economic consequences. In fact, the UK became the first Western country to start immunising its population in what has been hailed as a turning point in the battle against the disease. ..