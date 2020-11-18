Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket SA’s members council plumbs new depths of ineptitude Decision to reject the interim committee was right out of the Donald Trump playbook of ignorance BL PREMIUM

Cricket SA’s members council (MC) plunged to its lowest level of incompetence on November 13. Its decision, passed by an overwhelming majority, to reject the interim committee and to take legal action against the minister of sport was astonishing. It was right out of the Donald Trump playbook of ignorance, arrogance and lack of accountability.

This while the sports minister has shown remarkable restraint in trying to persuade the council to self-correct. Having remained immovable, they eventually had to peer over the precipice and face certain destruction before changing their decisions on Monday.