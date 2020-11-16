Cricket SA’s highest authority‚ the members council‚ has acceded to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s ultimatum and agreed to formally recognise the organisation’s interim board.

The members council is made up of the 14 provincial affiliates’ presidents with Northern Cape Cricket boss Rihan Richards serving as its acting president.

Richards did not respond to e-mailed questions but Business Day was reliably informed by several sources that the provincial presidents have met at the weekend and have agreed to work with the interim board.

It is understood a resolution to that effect has been passed and it is a matter of legally incorporating the interim structure as board of directors.

The nine-member interim board is chaired by retired judge Zak Yacoob. The other members are Haroon Lorgat‚ Omphile Ramela‚ Judith February‚ André Odendaal‚ Stavros Nicolaou‚ Xolani Vonya‚ Andile Mbatha and Caroline Mampuru.

The interim board was given the tough task of restoring stakeholder and public confidence in the administration of the game. But last week, just as the interim board appeared to be embarking on a productive course, the members council rejected the board, refused to work with it and stunned the country by firing it.

The Cricket SA provincial bosses accused the board of undermining them in a hard-hitting letter to Mthethwa. The minister responded with a hard-hitting letter of his own‚ saying nothing could be further from the truth.

The weekend’s recognition of the board by the members council will be a step in the right direction to get Cricket SA on an even keel again.