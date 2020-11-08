Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: With Tories at its mercy, anti-Semitism issue keeps Labour paralysed Suspension of Jeremy Corbyn after findings by Equality and Human Rights Commission sends strong message BL PREMIUM

The UK opposition Labour Party should be in a position to skewer the governing Conservatives.

Britain has been plunged into a second national lockdown due to the government’s disastrous handling of the test and trace system. Then there’s the shambolic handling of the Brexit negotiations with just two months to go, and the incoming Joe Biden administration in the US, which is not the chummiest with Boris Johnson.