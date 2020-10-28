Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Retail unit gives Famous Brands reason to smile BL PREMIUM

As expected, Famous Brands’s half-year financial results gave CEO Darren Hele very little to be excited about.

The owner of some of the biggest names in SA’s restaurant industry — from Wimpy to Mugg & Bean — swung into a R110m operating loss in the six months to the end of August, reflecting the devastating effect of lockdown restrictions that cut off businesses from their customers.