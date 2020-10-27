News Leader
WATCH: Covid-19 serves up tough times for Famous Brands
Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim performance
27 October 2020 - 08:19
Covid-19 has put Famous Brands under pressure. The owner of Wimpy has had to contend with restaurants being shut, weak demand and constrained consumer spending.
Business Day TV spoke to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele about the company’s interim results.
