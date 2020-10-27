Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: Covid-19 serves up tough times for Famous Brands

Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim performance

27 October 2020 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Darren Hele. picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Darren Hele. picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Covid-19 has put Famous Brands under pressure. The owner of Wimpy has had to contend with restaurants being shut, weak demand and constrained consumer spending.

Business Day TV spoke to Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele about the company’s interim results.

Covid-19 still casting a shadow over consumers, says Famous Brands

Consumer spending remains constrained and economic conditions weak, the food franchiser says, boding ill for the peak December season
