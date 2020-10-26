TRADING UNCERTAINTY
Covid-19 still casting a shadow over consumers, says Famous Brands
Consumer spending remains constrained and economic conditions weak, the food franchiser says, boding ill for the peak December season
26 October 2020 - 09:08
Famous Brands, which has a network of almost 3,000 restaurants across SA, the UK and the Middle East, has warned that the psychological and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are weighing on consumer spending even as summer arrives in SA.
Covid-19 shutdowns severely hit the owner of Mugg & Bean, Steers and Wimpy in the first half of its financial year, with the group saying it is too soon to tell what consumer demand will be like in December.
