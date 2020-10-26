Companies / Retail & Consumer TRADING UNCERTAINTY Covid-19 still casting a shadow over consumers, says Famous Brands Consumer spending remains constrained and economic conditions weak, the food franchiser says, boding ill for the peak December season BL PREMIUM

Famous Brands, which has a network of almost 3,000 restaurants across SA, the UK and the Middle East, has warned that the psychological and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are weighing on consumer spending even as summer arrives in SA.

Covid-19 shutdowns severely hit the owner of Mugg & Bean, Steers and Wimpy in the first half of its financial year, with the group saying it is too soon to tell what consumer demand will be like in December.